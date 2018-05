The 2018 Kildare Rose selection night was held last Saturday evening, May 12 at the Westgrove in Clane.

Ardclough woman Gráinne Carr was crowned the winner, and will go on to represent the Lilywhite county at the Rose of Tralee this summer.

SEE MORE: REVEALED: Ardclough's Gráinne Carr is the Kildare Rose 2018

PICTURES: Tony Keane