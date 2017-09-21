Watch: The queue to meet Joe Canning is HUGE before 9am at the National Ploughing Championships
The Galway hurler is always popular but this year it seems to have gone to another level
The queue to buy a Canning hurley and meet the man himself is out the door this morning at the National Ploughing Championships.
Canning fans don't wait around as this video of the queue was taken at 8.30am and a member of staff at Canning HQ said "wait till you see it at 1pm".
