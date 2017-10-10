WATCH: Raheens return home in style after IFC victory

Raheens move up to Senior Football ranks after a 2-12 to 1-09 victory over Kilcock on Sunday afternoon, October 8.

The team had a heroes homecoming after the game, and they really showed how to turn up in style..

The boys returned to Caragh in a big tipper truck to a massive crowd cheering them on.

We're sure the celebrations are still going strong..

For a full report of the victory, pick up a copy of today's Leinster Leader, on shelves now!