Young Kildare musician, TJ Sweeney, to launch debut single this week

A young musician from Kildare is releasing his debut single this coming week.

“Footprints” by 16-year-old TJ Sweeney will be available on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Spotify and Shazam from Friday October 27.

TJ, who has had a passion for music since a young age signed a record deal with Independent Label Shadowhawk Records last year and has been planning his first move into the music industry.

The debut release for the single was held at Cunningham’s Bar in Kildare on Friday last, October 20.