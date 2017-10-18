Naas Mayor Rob Power to strut his stuff at Musical Society fashion show

Naas Mayor Rob Power to strut his stuff in a fashion show being hosted by Naas Musical Society this Thursday, October 19, in the Osprey Hotel.

Jill Blanc from Inspiring Individuality will MC the night which will see a host of locals take to the catwalk and featuring fashion from many local boutiques.

Also on the night there will be a live band and dj and stands exhibiting crafts and jewellery. The first 30 through the doors will get a free goodie bag.

There will also be a prize for Best Dressed. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets from JAM music and Vintage Touch in the Monread Centre or on the door and are only €15.

