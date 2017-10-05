Naas' Osprey Hotel to host wedding fair

The Osprey Hotel in Naas is to host a wedding fair this Sunday, October 8.

The first 50 lucky brides at the venue on the day will each receive goody bags. Those attending will be able to meet suppliers and enjoy some cocktails and canapes.

The wedding fair will run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. For more information, call the osprey at 045 901332 or email weddings@osprey.ie.