Free family fun weekends in Newbridge before the school year starts

Before a new school year starts, the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge is hosting two weekends of free family fun.

Celebrate the last of summer with face-painting and balloon making on Saturday 26 August. Then on Sunday 27 August we have a petting farm, a magic show and more face-painting, This all takes place from 2-5pm and our very own mascot 'Sheldon the Turtle' & some special friends .

We have some back to school fun on Saturday 2 September with a kids disco and face-painting.

Celebrate Sheldon's birthday with us on Sunday 3 September with mini golf, face-painting and lots more. We also have some super hero characters to help Sheldon celebrate his birthday in style.