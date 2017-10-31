In this week’s Leinster Leader Sport

Caragh man Pa Monahan makes it four Dublin City Wheelchair Marathons in a row.

We could have done better insists Ballymore captain Michael Stuart Byrne.

Raheens, Ardclough all set to open Leinster Club campaigns.

Confey Ladies no match for Foxrock Cabinteely.

Johnstownbridge march on in Leinser Club Camogie intermediate championship.

Does Dubs snub weaken the International Rules squad (Tommy Callaghan).

Athy, Moorefield and Sarsfields through to U21 semi finals.

Two page special on the Cumann na mBunscol finals.

Rugby: The rise of Adam Byrne continues apace (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Losing bonus point only Naas consolation in AIL.

Jenny Egan collects another three medals.

Golf results and notices along with Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Racing Affairs: When I walked in Phar Lap’s footsteps (Robert Catterson).

Dogs: Fitzpatrick’s Oak treble for Eugene Price.

KDFL: Win puts Suncroft top of the pile.

Kildare Town shock Caragh in Cup decider.

It’s a very first league title for Sallins Celtic Women.

Plus all the results, fixtures, tables, noticeboard .

Plus all the results, fixtures, tables, noticeboard .