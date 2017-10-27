Heffernan and Hogan the big winners at the Curragh Racing Awards 2017

Italian eatery Dunne & Crescenzi, in Kildare Village, was the venue for the Annual Curragh Racing Awards, in association with Tipperary Crystal and Kildare Village, on Tuesday October 17 where Denis Hogan and Seamus Heffernan were the big winners of the evening as they were awarded the leading Training and Riding Performances of the Year’ award.

The awards were attended by some of Ireland’s biggest names in horse racing including champion trainers Aidan O’Brien accompanied by his wife Anne Marie and leading trainer Jim Bolger with his wife Jackie. Also in attendance were leading jockeys Seamus Heffernan and Colm O Donoghue who was joined by legendary jockey Michael Kinane, as well as CRL Chairman Padraig McManus, Derek McGrath CEO of the Curragh Racecourse, and Ger Humphreys from Tipperary Crystal.

The full list of award winners: Special Achievement Award in association with Kildare Village presented by Maureen Bergin - Takashi Kodama.

Special Achievement Award in association with the Irish Daily Mail presented by Sharon Keville: Cian MacRedmond.

Leading Owner presented by Curragh Board member Stephen Collins: Mrs Sue Magnier received by Christy Grassick.

Leading Trainer presented by Curragh Board member John Byrne: Aidan O’Brien.

Leading Jockey presented by Curragh Board Manger Joe Osborne: Ryan Moore received by Aidan O’Brien.

Leading Riding Performance presented by Ger Humphreys of Tipperary Crystal: Seamus Heffernan for Capri in Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Leading Training Performance presented by Padraig McManus, Chairman Curragh Racecourse: Winner Denis Hogan for two Curragh Premier Handicaps winner Tithonus.