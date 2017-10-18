Six Kildare hurlers make International Shinty squads

Four senior and two U21 hurlers from Kildare have made the Irish Hurling/Shinty teams, for the 2017 test against Scotland, this weekend.

Chris Bonus (Clane), Mark Moloney, Denis Stapleton and David Reidy have been named on the Senior panel.

While Eoin O'Hehir and Jack Sheridan from Naas will line out for the U21’s.

The game takes place Saturday, October 21 at Bught Park in Inverness.

Both will be shown live on TG4, the U21 game kicks off at 11:50am and the Senior at 2:00pm.

The full panels are as follows:

Senior:

1 Enda Rowland (Laois), 2 James Barry (Tipperary), 3 Chris Bonus (Kildare), 4 Lee Chin (Wexford), 5 Paul Coady (Carlow), 6 Ben Conroy (Laois), 7 Alan Cox (Westmeath), 8 James Doyle (Carlow), 9 Tommy Doyle (Westmeath) CAPTAIN, 10 Alan Grant (Derry), 11 Damien Healy (Meath), 12 Ross King (Laois), 13 Conor Lehane (Cork), 14 John McGrath (Tipperary), 15 John McManus (Down), 16 Mark Moloney (Kildare), 17 Andy O'Brien (Wicklow), 18 James O'Connor (Kerry), 19 David Reidy (Kildare), 20 Denis Stapleton (Kildare).

Under 21:

1 Stephen Murphy (Kerry), 2 Shane Bennett (Waterford), 3 Darragh Cartin (Derry), 4 Shane Conway (Kerry), 5 Patrick Curran (Waterford), 6 Killian Doyle (Westmeath), 7 Cathal Dunbar (Wexford), 8 Aaron Dunphy (Laois), 9 Sean Finn (Limerick) CAPTAIN, 10 Kevin McDonald (Carlow), 11 Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow), 12 Ryan Mullaney (Laois), 13 Chris Nolan (Carlow), 14 Tomás O'Connor (Kerry), 15 Eoin O'Hehir (Kildare), 16 Conor Shaw (Westmeath), 17 Jack Sheridan (Kildare), 18 Ger Walsh (Antrim), 19 Sean Whelan (Carlow)