WATCH: An average Monday night in Newbridge

It’s nice to see storm Ophelia didn’t dampen everybody’s spirits yesterday..

Magnificent 13 man Moorefield claimed the county title on Sunday last (October 15), and needless to say not your average Sunday and Monday night was had in the town of Newbridge.

One business you could guarantee wouldn't shut shop was the old reliable local.

Celebrations continued into the early hours of this morning in McDonnells pub, (and are still going strong, no doubt).

WATCH HERE:

For a comprehensive report and full reaction from the game, pick up a copy of today’s Leinster Leader, on shelves now!

Cheers to Christine Murray for the video.

While you're here... Why not like us on Facebook to keep up to date with all the latest local news.