In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Magnificent Moorefield defy the odds to capture the senior football championship. Extensive reports, reaction, interviews and comment, along with lots of picture coverage.

Clane finally get their hands on the Gilligan Minor Cup after magnificent game with Sarsfields.

Confey Ladies march on to Leinster final as Carbury bow out to Cuala in the Junior.

Nostalgia the order of the day as Kildare’s Leinster U21 champions of '92 celebrate the 25th anniversary.

Four home games for Lilies in Allianz Football League 2018.

Joey Carbery at his brilliant best: Dermot O’Mahony’s OvalOffice.

Pitch and Putt: far from the poor man’s golf.

Golf results, reports, fixtures plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Greyhounds: Doubles for Tom Malone and Eugene Pricve.

Racing Affairs: Early Classic contenders for 2018 (Robert Catterson).

KDFL: Coill Dubh win ends Hotspurs promotion hopes; Storey on target as Sallins take Masters title; Caragh turn the tables on Suncroft; plus all the results, fixtures, up-to-date tables.