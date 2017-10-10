In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Extensive preview of this weekend’s Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC and Manguard Plus Minor final with views, interviews, comment, team panels and predictions.

Raheens return to the senior ranks after defeating Kilcock in the IFC final; extensive report of the big game, comment and reaction.

Two Mile House crowned Minor Football ‘B’ winners after impressiive display against Balyna.

Leixlip retain senior hurling status while Eire Og capture the junior hurling title in some style.

Eadestown defeat Moorefield in ‘C’ final while Celbridge are too strong for Castledermot in ‘D’ decider.

Experienced Mayo too strong for Lilies in McGing Cup

Club’s first loyalty surely to their county (Tommy Callaghan).

Golf: Joanthan Yates pipped in Nassau Invitational in New York; plus photos from Edenderry Lady President’s Prize; results and Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Newbridge Dogs: Monread Ben’s impressive victory.

Racing Affairs: Horses to embrace in the months ahead (Robert Catterson).

KDFL: Suncroft brush Caragh aside to capture the Lumsden Cup; Johnstown win makes it a League Cup double; plus all the results, fixtures, notice board and up-to-date Tables.

