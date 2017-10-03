In this week's revamped, redesigned Leinster Leader Sport

Ardclough win the SHC against all the odds and all the predictations: Extensive coverage, reaction and comment.

Celbridge and Moorefield are through to the SFC decider; reports of both games against Johnstownbridge and Athy respectively.

A weekend to savour on football and hurling fronts (Tommy Callaghan).

All the weekend covered from SHC relegation final; MHC final, along with the two MFC semi finals; the IHC and the IFC relegation finals.

Lilies Ladies lose out to Armagh in U21 while Carbury Ladies make it through to the Leinster Club Ladies Junior semi final.

A look ahead to this weekend’s IFC final between Raheens and Kilcock.

Dermot O’Mahoney reports on a positive weekend in his weekly OvalOffice column while Naas suffer a first AIL defeat, but secure fully deserved bonus point.

On the golfing front, picture special as Naas host a fund raising day for newly turned professional Conor O’Rourke; all the results from the Fairways plus Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

Dogs: Three on the trot for Eugene Price at Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

RacingAffairs: Robert Catterson writes on Aidan O’Brien, on the brink of greatest year yet.

KDFL feature games include Newbrige Colts winning the Joe Rooney Women’s Cup after a penalty shoot out while Monread capture the Donnelly Cup in similar fashion. That, along with fixtures, reports, noticeboard and the up-to-date tables.

