In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Lilies dig deep to defeat Roscommon in early season challenge

Look ahead as Kildare footballers and hurlers commence their Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup campaigns this weekend

Racing: Exciting times at Naas with major plans and Grade 1 Lawlors Hurdle (Tommy Callaghan)

Racing Affairs: Mullins newest lady the one to take from Christmas crackers

Rugby: Busy time, at home and abroad (Dermot O'Mahoney)

Sports review through the lens

Two page picture special Moorefield Underage Presentation

Roseberry Open Coursing

Finals galore at Newbridge dog track