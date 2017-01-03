In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Lilies dig deep to defeat Roscommon in early season challenge
Look ahead as Kildare footballers and hurlers commence their Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup campaigns this weekend
Racing: Exciting times at Naas with major plans and Grade 1 Lawlors Hurdle (Tommy Callaghan)
Racing Affairs: Mullins newest lady the one to take from Christmas crackers
Rugby: Busy time, at home and abroad (Dermot O'Mahoney)
Sports review through the lens
Two page picture special Moorefield Underage Presentation
Roseberry Open Coursing
Finals galore at Newbridge dog track
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on