Kildare minor footballers open league  campaign against Louth

Hurlers receive a bye

Kildare minor footballers open league  campaign against Louth

Kildare minor footballers open their Leinster Minor League campaign of 2017 on February 11 when they take on Louth, 

Leinster Minor Football League fixtures 2017:

Round 1 Kildare v Louth Saturday 11th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC Round 2 Kildare v Meath Saturday 18th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC Round 3 Kildare v Westmeath Saturday 25th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC.

Leinster Minor Hurling League fixtures 2017:
Round 1 Kildare bye;       
Round 2 Kildare v Offaly Saturday March 11, 2.30pm Venue: TBC; Round Roound 3 Kildare v Wexford Saturday March 18, 2.30pm Venue: TBC