Kildare minor footballers open league campaign against Louth
Hurlers receive a bye
Kildare minor footballers open their Leinster Minor League campaign of 2017 on February 11 when they take on Louth,
Leinster Minor Football League fixtures 2017:
Round 1 Kildare v Louth Saturday 11th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC Round 2 Kildare v Meath Saturday 18th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC Round 3 Kildare v Westmeath Saturday 25th February, 2.30pm Venue: TBC.
Leinster Minor Hurling League fixtures 2017:
Round 1 Kildare bye;
Round 2 Kildare v Offaly Saturday March 11, 2.30pm Venue: TBC; Round Roound 3 Kildare v Wexford Saturday March 18, 2.30pm Venue: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on