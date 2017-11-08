Deaths in Kildare - November 8, 2017

Marian Jane Booth – Whitehouse, Suncroft

November 5 2017, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Friday (November 10) from 2 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday (November 11) at 10.15am to St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft arriving for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

John Cornally – Piercetown, Newbridge

November 6 2017 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Father of the late John Jnr. and Brian R.I.P. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Michael, Seamus, Tom and Patrick, his daughters Mags, Sandra and Noleen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Ray, brother-in-law Peter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday (November 8) from 3pm with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning (November 9) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Christine Moore (née Moore) – Bluetown, Allenwood

November 6 2017, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick, William, Daniel & Robbie, and their partners and wives, her partner Paddy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, by Paddy Moore, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous from 2pm on Wednesday (November 8), with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (November 9) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.