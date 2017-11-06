Deaths in Kildare - November 6, 2017

Audra (Auds) McGuinness (née O'Connor) – Coney Green, Coney Borough, Athy / Blackrock

November 4 2017 (suddenly) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Audra (Auds); dearly beloved daughter of Lill and the late John, much loved mother of Dean, James, Simone, Eoin, Ciaran and Robert, and loving partner to Ned. Sadly missed by her loving mother, sons, daughter, son-in-law Nicholas, grandchildren Haylee, Caolan and Harvey, her partner, brothers Anthony and John, sisters Angela, Noeline, Christina, Therese, Frances, Patricia and Tracy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mick Hanlon – Hawkfield, Newbridge

November 4 2017 (peacefully) at home. Mick, husband of the late Betty; sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters Mary, Liz, Michael, Catherine and Patrick, brother Larry, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday (November 6) with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (November 7) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Bill) Maguire – Grange, Newtown

November 4 2017, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, husband of the late Ann, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lorraine, sons Liam, Michael, Joseph, Martin, David & Aidan, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday (November 6) from 4pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock at 6.30pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday (November 7) at 10am, followed by burial in Newtown cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation.

Mick (Mickey Pender) Prendergast – Fortbarrington Road, Athy

(Formerly Pairc Bhride, Athy). Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors to Kingdom Hall, Athy for service on Monday morning (November 6) at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.