Deaths in Kildare - November 2, 2017

May Byrne (née Bergin) – Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Blackrock, Dublin / Naas, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois

November 1 2017, Late of Kilashee Naas, Portarlington and Athy. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity. Loving wife of the late Des. Beloved mother of Peter and Myles. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Aisling and Melissa, her grandchildren Rachel, Kelsey, Ciara and Andrew, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Newtownpark House who showed great care, compassion and kindness throughout May's stay. Requiem Mass on Friday November 3 at 11:30am in St John's The Baptist Church Blackrock Co Dublin. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington arriving at 3:45pm.

William (Bill) Duffin – Leixlip / Wexford

October 31 2017 (suddenly) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Bill (William), beloved husband of Pat, dear father of Fiona, Rohan, John and the late Karen and Ian and a devoted grandfather of Abbie, Hannah, Matthew, Eliza, Zara, Adam and Siarl. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael, Jimmy and Tommy, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday evening (November 3) from 6pm to 8pm Removal on Saturday morning (November 4) to Newland’s Cross Crematorium arriving for a Service of Remembrance at 11.45am Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Joe Plant – Newbridge Road, Naas

November 1 2017, (after a short illness), in the loving care of the staff of The Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, Joe, very deeply regretted by his brothers William, Peter, Brendan and Frankie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.45pm. Removal on Friday (November 3) to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.