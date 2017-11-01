Deaths in Kildare - November 1, 2017

Terence Fields – Kildare Town / Dublin

October 27 2017, Removal on Wednesday (November 1) at 11 o'clock arriving at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 12 o'clock. No flowers please. Donations to Barrettstown Children's Charity. Donation box in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Noel Forde – Ashgrove, Kildangan

October 31 2017, Beloved husband of the late Mary, and much loved father of, Noel, Thomas, Gerard, Anne, Breda, Elizabeth, Margaret, Claire, Marion and Colette. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother (Pa), brother-in-law (William), sister-in-law (Chris), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Repopsing at his home on Thursday (November 2) from 2:00pm with rosary recital on Thursday evening at 8:00pm. Removal on Friday (November 3) at 10:30am to arrive at Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the LauraLynn Foundation.

Elizabeth (Betty) Lee (née O'Rourke) – Lower Hodgestown, Donadea

October 30 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning (November 1) at 10am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Peter Leonard – Leixlip / Blueball, Offaly

October 29 2017 (suddenly but peacefully) at his home. Peter, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Bess), dear father of Aidan, Marie, Margaret and Bernie and a devoted grandfather of Elaine, Shane, Darren, Niamh, Jamie, Lauren, Cillian, Darragh and Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Brendan and Michael, daughter-in-law Colette, brothers Jim and Art, sisters Kitt and Barney, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on (Wednesday November 1) evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on (Thursday November 2) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Mary Maher (née Mulhall) – 127 Kilcrow, Athy

October 28 2017, Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, children Michael, Mary, Sean, Geraldine and Sandra, brothers Martin and Sam, sister Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm, Wednesday (November 1) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (November 2) at 10am (via Larkfield, Athy) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

James Alexander (Alex) McConnell – Celbridge / Letterkenny, Donegal

October 30 2017, Alex passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, sons Gareth and Keith, sister Ruby (O'Malley), granddaughter Erìn, daughter-in-law Hester, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday November 2 in Christ Church, Celbridge at 2pm. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. House Private at all times please. All enquiries to Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Directors (01) 6270500. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Martin (Bernard) Watters Celbridge / Dromahair, Leitrim

October 23 2017 (peacefully) in his 90th year and in the loving care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved husband of the late Anne and dear father of Carol and the late Jim; Bernard will be sadly missed by his loving family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in Glenashling Nursing Home on Wednesday morning (November 1) at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.