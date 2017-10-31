Deaths in Kildare - October 31, 2017

James Alexander (Alex) McConnell – Celbridge / Letterkenny, Donegal

October 30, 2017. Alex passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marion, sons Gareth and Keith, sister Ruby (O'Malley), granddaughter Erìn, daughter-in-law Hester, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. House Private at all times please. All enquiries to Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Directors (01) 6270500 Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital. Funeral Arrangements Later