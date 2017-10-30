Deaths in Kildare - October 30, 2017

Mary Maher (née Mulhall) – 127 Kilcrow, Athy, Kildare

October 29, 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, children Michael, Mary, Sean, Geraldine and Sandra, brothers Martin and Sam, sister Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Elizabeth (Betty) Stack (née Butterfield) – Wandesforde House, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Castledermot

Betty (Elizabeth), late of Castledermot, died peacefully in the loving care of Michael and Anna Mc Donald at Wandesforde House, Moneenroe. Betty, dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, beloved sister of late Sr. Patricia, Convent of Mercy, Australia, Molly, Dee, Ann, Matty, Dan and Maurice. Beloved sister-in-law of Patrick Dunne, Dromiskin and Mary Butterfield, Freepark, Ballytore. Loving aunt to her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was loved by and dearly loved the people of Castledermot. Funeral Prayers on Monday (October 30) at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning (October 31) at 11am followed by burial in Colestown Cemetery, Castledermot.