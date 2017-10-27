Deaths in Kildare - October 27, 2017

Florrie Doherty – Derryreel, Falcarragh, Donegal / Kildare

October 25 2017, Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday October 28, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Violette Lawlor (née Guéret) – Osberstown House, Naas

October 25, 2017, Violette, beloved wife of the late Jim (The Squire), loving mother of Jim, Michelle, Tom, Paul, Marie, Mark and the late Peter and dear sister of the late Marie, Joyce and Paul; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Monday (October 30) at 10am at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. “May She Rest In Peace”