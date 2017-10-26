Deaths in Kildare - October 26, 2017

Margaret Costello (née Rowe) – Athmore Apartments, Athy / The Curragh

October 24 2017 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her mother and father and her sister May. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving son Nigel and her daughter Michelle, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren, brother John and sisters Vivien, Patricia and Sheila. nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday (October 26) from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday afternoon (October 27) at 1 o'clock to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2 o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in the Crematorium. Funeral Home Private Please.

Kathleen ( Peg ) Doyle (née Maher) – Late of Old Road, Kildare Town

October 24 2017, Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Joe, Jimmy and Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary ( O'Neill ) and Josie, sons Anthony, Liam, John, Martin and Paul. Rosary at her residence on Thursday evening (October 26) at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning (October 27) at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Thomas (Tommy) Hurley – Leixlip / Ramsgrange, Wexford

October 24 2017, Formerly Battlestown, Ramsgrange, Co Wexford. Sadly missed by Liz (Brennan), Eileen (Cahill), Kitty (Halley) and Eddie (Furlong). Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and all his friends in St John of God's. Reposing in Ryan's funeral home Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford on Thursday (October 26) from 10am-5pm. Removal on Friday (October 27) to St Martin's church Ballycullane arriving for funeral mass at 12oc, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Tommy McCormack – Rose Lodge, Halverstown, Caragh, Naas, Caragh / Newbridge

Proprietor of Chicken America, Newbridge - October 24 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Signature Care Nursing Home, Killerig with his loving family by his side. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, daughters Tara, Gail, Joelene, grandson Finn, his mother Nan, brother Christy, sons-in-law Harvey and Colin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, his cousin Paul, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday (October 26) from 4 o’clock until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7.30 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning (October 27) at 10 o’clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge. House Private on Friday morning please.

Betty McGlynn (née Hickey) – Ballygibbon, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare

October 25 2017, Peacefully in the loving care of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad. Wife of the late Mel, deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Ollie, daughters Geraldine and Sheila, daughters-in-law Teresa and Deirdre, sons-in-law Liam and Paul, brothers Joe, Seamus and Tom, sister Vera, grandchildren Niamh, Ciara, Cathal and Stephen, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home all day Thursday (October 26) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday (October 27) at 12.30pm, arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.