Deaths in Kildare - October 24, 2017

Colonel Henry (Harry) Crowley – Little Connell, Newbridge / Killeigh, Offaly

October 23 2017 (in his 96th year) peacefully with his loving family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Carmel (Charmie), brother Lt. Col Seamus and sisters Ann and Mary (Fahey). Devoted and loving father to Henry, Paul and Ruth. Harry will be sadly missed by his sons and daughter, sister Kathleen (Foley), daughters-in-law Anne and Helen and son-in-law Declan, his adored grandchildren Shane, Harry, Leanna, Emer, Doireann, Oscar, Adam and Laura, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday October 25 from 2 o'clock with Removal at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge at 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning October 26 at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

Declan Lee – Newtown, Rathangan

October 23 2017, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Tessie, son Declan, daughter Ann, sisters Dolores and Gay, grandchildren Cameron, Jeremy, Jenna and Shauna, son in law, daughter in law, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Newtown on Tuesday (October 24) from 6 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday evening (October 25) to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Fiona McGlynn – Killanure, Ballybrittas, Laois / Kildare

October 20 2017, Daughter of the late Mick and Agnes. Much loved sister of Angela, Tom, Michael and Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (October 24) from 2:00pm with rosary recital on Tuesday evening at 8:00pm. Removal on Wednesday (October 25) to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. House private on Wednesday please.

Thomas Thompson – Boherguy, Maddenstowm, The Curragh / Kildare Town

October 23 2017, Late of Maryville, Kildare Town. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Tuesday October 24 from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Reposing at his home on Wednesday october 25 from 3 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Thursday morning October 26 to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.