Deaths in Kildare - March 9, 2017

Mary Beegan (née Lee) - Ballinadrimna, Broadford/Longwood

Beegan (nee Lee) Mary, March 9th 2017, Ballinadrimna, Broadford, Co. Kildare, predeceased by her husband Pat, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catriona, sons Patrick, Joseph and Martin, brother Joe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mary's remains will be reposing at her home this Friday evening from 8 pm with rosary at 9 pm and on Saturday all day with rosary at 9 pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 11am to St Mary's Church, Broadford, for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Brigid Conway - Ranelagh, Dublin/Naas

Conway, Brigid, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and formerly “Lannreagh” Sallins Road, Naas, March 7. Only daughter of the late Honor and Michael Conway. Deeply regretted by her brother James, sisters-in-law Mary and Teresa, nieces Michele and Sharon, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home Naas on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6 15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and Homelessness.

Peter Dunne - Cabinteely/Kildare

Dune (Cabinteely, late of Ballysize, Co Kildare, formerly of Dunne’s Butchers, Glasthule) March 9 (peacefully) in St Vincent’s Private, Hospital, Peter, beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Adrian, Derek and Louise; Sadly missed by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Orla, Louise’s partner Phill, his grandchildren Jennifer, Aoife, Cillian, Shane, Ciara, Sarah, Aisling and Leo, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal Monday to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Johnstown/Killiney arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

John Flynn - Dublin Road, Sutton/Allenwood

Formerly of Derrymullen, Allenwood, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving sister Kitty, brother Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, extended family and friends. Removal from Beaumont hospital mortuary to arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Sutton, on Friday evening at 4pm. Reposing at Glennon's funeral home, Allenwood, on Friday evening from 6:30pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mary Hennessy (née Houlihan) - Duneany, Monasterevin

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Joe and Anthony, daughters Pauline, Laura and Aoife, brothers Joe and Jimmy, sisters Therese, Aillish and Patricia, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at home on Friday, March 10, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30 to Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan arriving for Mass at 11am burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Helen (Nellie) Stapleton (née O'Sullivan) - Templeogue/Athy

Stapleton (nee O 'Sullivan) March 8, Helen (Nellie), Templeogue, Dublin 6W, formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare. Peacefully after a long illness borne with courage and dignity in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Helen will be sadly missed by her sons Mark and Maurice, daughter-in-law Fionnuala, grandchildren Tom, Anna and Lucy, brothers Martin, Kerry, Breffni and Denis, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospice Morturary tomorrow, Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell Park, arriving at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village, Ph: 01 4907601.

Gerald (Gerry) Ward - Woodlands, Naas/Letterkenny

Ward, Gerald (Gerry), Woodlands, Naas, and late of Letterkenny, and former manager of Kildare County Council, March 9th 2017, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons and daughters Donal, Marian, Paula, John and Kevin, daughters-in-law Noeleen and Monica, grandchildren Eimear, Ross and Senan, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private on Saturday morning please.

