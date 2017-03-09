Deaths in Kildare - March 09. 2017

Danny Dempsey - Suncroft

Late of Ballea, Co. Cork. In his 95th year. ex B.Q.M.S.Army Ordinance Corps and Board of Works. Predeceased by his wife Ita, daughter June and son Brian. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday 9th March from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.20 to St. Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Kathleen Mullen (née McGarr) - St. Martin’s Avenue, Naas

Mullen Kathleen (nee McGarr) March 7, St. Martin’s Ave., Naas. (Peacefully) in the care of the doctors and nurses of Naas General Hospital. Wife of the late Edward (Teddy). Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Mary, son Edward, son-in-law Jim, granddaughters Alison and Claire, brother Phil, sisters-in-law brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas from 4pm on Thursday with removal on Thursday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Warren Joseph Pentz - Leixlip

Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Lorna, Simon and Philippa. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Andrea, son-in-law Nazim, grandchildren, Ethan, Holly, Keira and Imogen, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening (10 March) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon (11 March) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30 pm and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

