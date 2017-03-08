Deaths in Kildare - March 8, 2017

Kathleen Mullen (née McGarr) - Naas

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mullen, née McGarr, of St Martin's Avenue, Naas. She passed peacefully on Tuesday in the care of the doctors and nurses of Naas General Hospital. Wife of the late Edward (Teddy). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary, son Edward, son-in-law Jim, granddaughters Alison and Claire, brother Phil, sisters-in-law brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Naas from 4pm on Thursday, with removal on Thursday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Mary Hendron (née Devlin) - St Declan's Rd, Marino/Kildare

Mary Hendron (Nee Devlin), late of Suncroft Nursing Home and St Declan's Rd, Marino, Dublin 3. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and all her friends. Removal on Wednesday to Suncroft Church for 11am Requiem Mass and thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Teresa (Rita) Cosgrave (née Wallace) - North Glebe, Kildare Town/Ballyfermot

Late of Ballyfermot. Loving wife of the late Patrick (Dickie) and loving mother of the late Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Joe, Alan and Stephen, daughters Teresa and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday, March 8, from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.