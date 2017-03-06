Deaths in Kildare - March 6, 2017

Bridget Casey (née Murphy) - Derrycrib, Donadea/ Stillorgan

Casey (née Murphy) (Derrycrib and The Downings and formerly of Patrician Villas, Stillorgan on March 3 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Naas General Hospital. Bridget; dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe), much loved mother of Sandra, Derek, Sinéad and the late baby Robert. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, daughter-in-law Evelina, sons-in-law Marty and Dave, grandchildren Aimee, Daniel, Jack, Jenna, Sophie, Jodie, Sinéad, Ross, Emma and David, sisters and brothers Dinah, Tommy, Agnes, Tony and Gean, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home Derrycrib on Monday and Tuesday with a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday evening for 8.30pm prayer service all welcome. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous, Co. Kildare arriving at 10.50am. Funeral immediately after 11.00am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankil arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

Patrick (Pat) Dunne - Ashville, Athy

Dunne, Ashville, Athy formerly Barney's, Duke St. Athy, March 4. Died among family, after a long illness, Patrick (Pat). Predeceased by his brother Hughie, sister Marie and sister-in-law Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, son Patrick, daughter Catriona, brothers Andy and Philip, sister Eileen, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm tomorrow, Monday, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Anne (Annie) O’Brien (née Campbell) - Patrician Avenue, Naas

O' Brien (nee Campbell), Anne (Annie), Patrician Avenue, Naas, March 5, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters P.J., John, Michael, Anne, Carmel, Veronica, Dermot, Deirdre and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Joe, sister Bibby, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm, with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Eva Ward (née Smyth) - Roseberry, Newbridge

Ward (nee Smyth) Ashley Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Roseberry Newbridge, March 4 (peacefully after a long illness bravely fought), in her 81st year. Eva, wife of the late Liam; deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Liam and Philip, daughters Sharon and Yvonne, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Monday from 2 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

