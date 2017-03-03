Deaths in Kildare - March 3, 2017

Eugene Dooley - Leixlip/Finglas West, Dublin

Dooley (Leixlip and formerly of Finglas West, Dublin) March 1, (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. Eugene, beloved husband of Ann, dear father of Kevin and Michelle and son of Chrissie and the late William. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother, brothers Paul and Larry, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association and The Irish Heart Foundation.

Maureen O’Byrne (née Fagan) - Ballinadrimna, Broadford/Westmeath

Peacefully at The General Hospital, Mullingar. Deeply regretted by her family Mary, Deirdre, Brían and Hugh, sister, brothers, extended family and friends. Reposing on Monday (March 6) at Paul O'Neill Funeral Home, Johnstownbridge, Enfield, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Maureen's life will take place on Tuesday (March 7) at 2pm in "The Garden Chapel" at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6. (Everybody is welcome to attend). Cremation will take place immediately afterwards. All inquiries to Paul O'Neill Funeral Director Tel. 086-1589560.

Dr. Michael Walsh - The Grove, Celbridge/Bohola, Mayo

Dr. Michael Walsh (Colonel Retired), The Grove, Celbridge/Bohola, Co. Mayo, on March 2.. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and son Luke. Beloved father of Maire, Stephen, Paul, Deirdre and Emer and daughter-in-law Karen. Sadly missed by his sons and daughters, brothers Frank, Sean and Kevin, brothers-in-law Tom and Patrick, his adored grandchildren Ronan, Jack, Brian, Luke and Tom, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Coen’s Funeral Home, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo on Friday, March 3, from 4pm until 7pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Kilmactigue, Aclare, Co. Sligo arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, 4th March, at 12pm with the funeral proceeding to Kilmactigue Cemetery.

