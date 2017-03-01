Deaths in Kildare - March 1, 2017

Úna Heffernan (née Wilson) - Millicent Road, Clane/Antrim

Heffernan (nee Wilson), Úna, Millicent Road, Clane and late of Co. Antrim and Scoil Naomh Bríd, Celbridge, February 27, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital after a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Eibhlín, Deirdre and Róisín, sons-in-law Allen, Nathan and Micheál, grandsons Cormac and Aidan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, today, Wednesday from 6pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery.

