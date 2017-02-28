Deaths in Kildare - February 28, 2017

Nora Delaney (née Murray) - Leixlip/Birr

The death has occurred of Nora Delaney, of Glendale Meadows in Leixlip (formerly New Cabra Road) and of Newtown, Clareen, Birr. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Con and dear grandmother of the late Elaine. Loving mother of Mary, Michael and Breda, and devoted grandmother to Aisling, Shane, Sinead, Enda, Conor, Neil, Liam and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Gerry and Mark, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today Tuesday (February 28) from 3.30pm. Prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 1, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Longford Cemetery, Kinnitty, Co. Offaly (via Tullamore, Birr and Clareen) arriving at 3.00pm approx.

Donations, if desired, to Ataxia Ireland.

Geene Kerrshaawe - Rathmore, Carbury

The death has occurred of Geene Kerrshawe, of Rathmore, Carbury, after an illness at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Ita, Ita, sons Karl, Broderick, Keith and his partner Fiona, sisters-in-law Sheila, Veronica and Maura, brothers-in-law Dessie and Jimmy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12.45pm, arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Smyth (née Masterson) - Newbridge

The death has occurred of Bridget Smyth (née Masterson), of Beech Road, Connell Drive, Newbridge and late of Crumlin. She passed away peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, sons Owen, Craig, Leighton, daughter Claudine, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Eileen, Lorraine, Candace, grandchildren, brother Noel, sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home from 3pm on Tuesday with prayers that evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass.

Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donation box in the church.