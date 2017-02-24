Deaths in Kildare - February 24, 2017

Anne (Nancy) Boland (née Whelan) - Drogheda St, Monasterevin, Kildare



The death has occurred of Nancy Boland of Monasterevin, wife of the late Thomas and much loved mother of Patrick and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4 to 8pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of St Peter and Paul on Saturday for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards at St Evin's Cemetery. House private on Saturday, please.

Ann Delaney (née Conway) - Cappagh, Portlaoise/Straffan



The death has occurred of Ann Delaney, formerly of Bishopscourt, Straffan, who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends. She was predeceased last year by her husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Ruth and her partner John and her son Mark and his partner Fiona, grandchildren Alannah, Elisha and Kody, her brother Sean (Allenwood), uncles and aunts, neices and nephews, relatives and many friends and her neighbours.

Reposing in her home from 5pm on Friday, with recital of the rosary at 8pm. Family time on Saturday morning. Funeral arriving for 11am mass in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Saturday morning. Burial after in St Fintan's Cemetery.





Stephen (Buddy) Harrington - Dara Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Stephen (Buddy) Harrington, of Dara Park, Newbridge. Sadly missed by his loving dad Thomas and mum Josie, brothers Thomas and Daniel, sister Samantha and their partners, granny Anne and granny Margaret, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 2pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge forMass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.





Andrew Lovatt - Newbridge

The death has occurred of Andrew Michael Lovatt of Newbridge. He passed away peacefully at Tallaght Hospital on February 23. Sadly missed by his partner Sarah, children Michael, Geoffrey and Anna, brother Peter, sisters Carole and Toni, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Henry (Harry) Manders - Sallins

The death has occurred of Henry (Harry) Manders of Hillview, Sallins. Husband of the late Mai and father of the late Henry. Deeply regretted by his son David daughters Louise and Marie grandchildren Cillian, Aaron, Fionàn, Oisin, Lauren and Sophie, brothers and sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas from 4pm on Friday with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Anne Morris Dempsey (née Kelly) - Killinagh, Carbury

The death has occurred of Anne Morris Dempsey of Killinagh, Carbury. Wife of the late Ronnie, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Tina, Ray and Joanie, grand-children, great grand-son, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Killinagh) this Friday and Saturday from 3pm with Rosary each night at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society, if desired.