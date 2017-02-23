Deaths in Kildare - February 23, 2017

Sr. Christopher (Mary) Callan (L.S.U) - Late of Our Lady's Bower, Athlone/Kilcock

Peacefully in Mountpleasant Lodge Kilcock, in her 90th year. Very deeply missed by the sisters of her loving congregation, by her brother Tom and sisters Sylvia and Patricia, her sister in law Rosemary and brother in law Jimmy, predeceased by her sister Peggy. Very deeply missed too, by her nephews and nieces, her grandnephews and grandnieces, extended relatives and many friends.

Millie McEvoy (née Herterich) - Osberstown Stud, Naas

McEvoy (nee Herterich), Millie, Osberstown Stud, Naas, February 21, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Colm, and loving mother of Anne Marie, Olive, Jackie, Jimmy, Mary and Sinéad, adored nana to her heartbroken grandchildren, sons-in-law and extended family. Reposing at her daughter Anne Marie's residence at Tone House, Bodenstown, Sallins from 2 pm today, Thursday, February 23, with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am at Our Lady and St. David's Church, Sallins Rd., Naas followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church. House private on Friday morning please.

Patrick Prunty - Newtown Cross, Kildare Town

Formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Patrick passed away peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved and loving husband and best friend of Moya (Corry). Deeply mourned by his brothers John and his wife Maura, by Joe and Maeve. Predeceased by his brother Tommy and sisters Eva, Lilly, Mai, Madeline, Brigid and Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Laurie, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, February 23 and 24. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Mass at 11am followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if wished to Kildare Town Red Cross.

