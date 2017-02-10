Death in Kildare - February 10, 2017

Peter P Coyne - Allenwood South, Allenwood

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Cissy, Liam, Brendan, Teresa, Gary, Jason, Eric and Darren, the Kearney Family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood, from 6 PM on Thursday with rosary at 8 PM. Removal on Friday evening at 6:45 PM to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood at 7 PM. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 AM followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.

Noel O’Reilly - The Elms, Ballymany, Newbridge/Leixlip

O’Reilly, Noel of The Elms, Ballymany, Newbridge and late of Leixlip). February 8. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lorraine, son Vincent, daughter-in-law Emma, sister Olive, brother-in-law Gabriel, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge from 4 o'clock on Sunday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul's. Donations box in the church.

John Wilkinson - Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge

Wilkinson, John (Kilbelin Abbey, Newbridge on February 6 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed his loving wife Dolores, children Colm, Aran, Kieran and Niamh, grandsons Sean and Joshua, extended family, relatives and friends. Private cremation has taken place (at the family's request) on Thursday February 9 at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

