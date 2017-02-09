Kildare deaths - February 9, 2017

Michael Bride - Pairc Bhride, Athy, Kildare

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Claire McGarrell - Leixlip, Kildare

McGarrell Claire, of Leixlip died on February 7. Beloved mother to Layla, sadly missed by her loving partner Martin, parents PJ and Margaret, her twin sister, Fiona, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (9th. February). Removal on Friday morning, February 10, to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

For more recent deaths in Kildare, click here.