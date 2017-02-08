Kildare deaths - February 8 , 2017

Marie Dempsey - 6 Butler's Lane, Athy

Reposing at her residence from 2pm today, Wednesday, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Margaret Foster (née Lynch) - Leixlip/Ballisodare, Sligo

FOSTER (née Lynch), (Leixlip and formerly of Ballisodare, Co. Sligo) February 6th. 2017, Margaret, dearest mother of Peter, Kevin and Eóin and the late Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving sons and Oliver, sisters, brother, grandchildren Millie, Sebastian, Sawyer and Molly, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill Lucan on Thursday evening (February 9) between 6pm and 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning (February 10) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

Murt Kelly - Whelan Street, Monasterevin

Formerly of Castle Park, Kildangan.Predeceased by his parents Myra and Patrick, his brothers Tom, Pat and Brian and his sisters Angie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Wednesday from 12.00 noon with rosary recital on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Of Victories Church, Kildangan for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Maxine Maguire - Old Connell Weir, Newbridge

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family; sadly missed by her loving mother Kathy, father Robbie, brothers Michael and Robbie, his partner Dearbhla, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece Lily, friends in Maynooth College, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 5.00p.m. on Thursday with Prayers at 7.00p.m. Removal on Friday morning to Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Suncroft Cemetery.

Liam Moylan - Tully West, Kildare Town

Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, his daughters, sons, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Thursday, 9th February, from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

