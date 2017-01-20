Deaths in Kildare - January 20, 2017

Nicholas Hickey - Craddoxstown, Naas

Beloved son of the late James and Anne, brother of the late Seamus and Carmel; very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Kieran, Tom, John and Tim, sisters Phyl, Anne-Marie and Ursula, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Friday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday, after 10am Mass, to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Mary Keogh (née Fitzsimons) - Leixlip/Dublin 8

Keogh (Née Fitzsimons), (Leixlip and formerly of Emerald Square, Dublin 8) on January 19 (peacefully) at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, Mary, beloved wife of the late Peter and dear mother of Paula (Smith), Derek, Susan (Hosty) and Niall. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, her nine grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday evening on January 20 between 5pm and 7pm with prayers at 6:30pm. Removal on Saturday morning (January 21) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.