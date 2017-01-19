Deaths in Kildare - January 19, 2017

Mary O’Neill (née Coyne) - Barrington Court, Prosperous/Coill Dubh

O'Neill (nee Coyne), Mary, Barrington Court, Prosperous and late of Corduff, Coill Dubh, January 18, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, beloved wife of John (Max), much loved mother of Shane, Derek and Martin, sister of Oonagh, grandmother of Sally, Jack, Tom, Harry, Caty, Arthur and Alex and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Poor Clare's.

John Mannion - Moore Park, Newbridge/Dunmore, Galway

Mannion, John, (formerly Department of Agriculture), Moore Park, Newbridge and late of Gurteen, Dunmore, Co. Galway, January 17. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Maureen (Molly) nee Connolly and adored father of Martina. Deeply Regretted by his family, sister Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson and Leahy Funeral Home from 5pm on Thursday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary‘s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford to arrive at approx 2pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association. Donations box in the church.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Farrell - Athy

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny; sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry, Carlow on Friday from 10.00a.m. until 8.00p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Lizzie's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home and St. Dympna's Hospital, Carlow for their loving care of Lizzie.

Mary Dowling McClean - Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street, Dublin/Monasterevin

Dowling McClean Mary on January 16 (late of Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street and formerly of Monasterevin) (peacefully), at home, beloved mother of Martin and devoted Nana of Jamie, Matthew and Dara; she will be very sadly missed by her son, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, 109 The Coombe tomorrow, Thursday, from 2.30pm. to 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Nicholas of Myra Church, Francis Street at 10 o'c. Thereafter for burial in St. Evan's Cemetery, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. All enquiries to Massey Bros on 453 3333.

David Spierin - Naas

Spierin, David, Naas and Sydney Australia, January 8, to the inexpressible grief of his loving parents, John and Geraldine and his adoring wife Nicky. He will be greatly missed by his parents-in-law and Nicky’s family in Busan, Korea; his uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Australia. David’s organs have been donated and his ashes have been scattered at his beloved Bondi Beach during a ceremony held by the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Lifesaving Club. A Mass to celebrate David’s life will take place in St Brigid’s Church, Curragh Camp, Co Kildare at 3pm on Saturday, January 21.

