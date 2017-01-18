Deaths in Kildare - January 18, 2017

Kay Chase - The Hollands, Athy

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy today, Wednesday, from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Carlow Road, Athy, for Funeral Service at 11am. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The RNLI.

Johnny (Martin) Cronin - Ard Mhuire, Rathangan

Johnny (Martin)Cronin, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan on January 17. Deeply regretted by his sons Christy and Jimmy, daughter Rosie, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Ciara and Stephen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare on Thursday January 19 from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (January 20th) at 10 o'clock in the Church of the Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Ann Flood (née Grufferty) - Ardscull Farmhouse, Kilmeade, Athy

Reposing at her residence from 7pm this evening (Tuesday) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Billy Lenihan - Maple Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford/Athy

Mr. Billy Lenihan Junior, Cpl. Serving in the Air Corps Crash Rescue Services Casement Aerodrome Baldonnel – Barrington Drive, Athy and formerly Maple Terrace, Lisduggan died on Saturday, January 14. Reposing at his sister’s residence, 8 Greenoaks, Ferrybank, Waterford on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. Walking from the Bank of Ireland, Lisduggan, Waterford at 11:30am on Thursday to St. Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Otterans Cemetery, Ballinaneesagh, Cork Road, Waterford.

John Mannion - Moore Park, Newbridge/Dunmore, Galway

Mannion, John, (formerly Department of Agriculture), Moore Park, Newbridge and late of Gurteen, Dunmore, Co.Galway, January 17.Beloved husband of Maureen (Molly) nee Connolly and adored father of Martina. Deeply Regretted by his family, sister Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

