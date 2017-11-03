Naas company launches data recovery service

Novi, the proactive managed service provider based at Millennium Park, Naas, has launched new off-site data recovery service called AirGap following a €120,000 investment. The service will enable Novi’s customers to safeguard their data, providing them with business continuity back-up and ensuring against data compromise or loss. The investment includes development of new infrastructure and enhanced security.

Novi provides flexible managed security to help businesses protect their data from constantly evolving threats. The launch of these new services is a direct response to the threat posed by cybercrime to Irish organisations and, in particular, the increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks. The services will enable businesses to recover quickly in the event of a ransomware attack.

As well as this, the impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will require companies to regularly back up their data and ensure the ability to recover this data in a timely manner. With the new legislation set to come into force in less than one year’s time, companies need to implement these safeguards now, and AirGap will aid companies in complying with this part of the legislation.