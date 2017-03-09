Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has worsened at Naas Hospital today.

There are ten patients being treated on trolleys at the facility, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, as compared with five yesterday.

Nevertheless the problem is worse at other hospitals in the area. At both Dublin’s Mater and Tallaght Hospital there are 19 patients on trolleys.

There are 16 patients being treated on trolleys at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.