Changing of the guard in Maynooth seminary

A new President has been appointed to St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, the national seminary.

Monsignor Hugh Connelly has departed from his position after he completed the usual 10 year term in the role.

He will take up the position of chaplain in the Irish College in Paris. A fluent French speaker, he is reportedly very fond of languages.

Monsignor Connolly was widely popular among students and teaching colleagues on both sides of the campus of Maynooth University.

And he managed to weather some controversy there amid allegations seminarians using a gay dating app.

Meanwhile the Reverend Professor Michael Mullaney has been appointed to replace Monsignor Connolly as President of Saint Patrick’s College, for the next three years, with effect from September 1 next.

Father Mullaney was ordained a priest in 1992 and received a doctorate in Canon Law in 2000. He was appointed Registrar of the Pontifical University, Maynooth, in 2005 and since 2006 has worked with the National Marriage Appeals Tribunal of Ireland.

St Patrick's College has been a seminary since the end of the 18th century.

In 2007 Father Mullaney became Vice-President of Saint Patrick’s College and has been Acting-President since August 2016.

Saint Patrick’s College, has been forming men for the priesthood since 1795. The College comprises the seminary and the Pontifical University, which offers degrees in theology, philosophy and theology and arts.