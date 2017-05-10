CSI Kildare – Sod turned this morning on Kildare's new criminal forensic laboratory

Construction is about to start on a new €60 million state of the art laboratory for Forensic Science Ireland in Celbridge.

An Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald turned the sod at the Backweston campus this morning.

She said the new lab means scientists will be able to use the latest technology to stay ahead of international developments in forensic science.

It currently has over 100 people working out of the Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park. The new lab is due for completion by 2021 at the latest.

FSI is part of the Department of Justice. It providse a scientific service to the criminal justice system by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials.

High profile cases it has worked on include the murder of Rachel O'Reilly by her husband Joe in 2004, where FSI staff analysed the blood patterns at the scene to determine what may have happened. DNA and blood patterns its staff found at the home of Celine Cawley and her husband Eamonn Lillis helped secure his conviction for manslaughter.

In the high-profile Scissors Sisters case, where Linda and Charlotte Mulhall were convicted in connection with the death of Farah Swaleh Noor, FSI staff helped examine the scene of the murder finding blood matching the DNA profile of Noor despite efforts to clean it away.

At today’s sod-turning, FSI director general Dr Sheila Willis said: “We have world-class scientists doing world-class work in the area of forensic science at FSI. This new state of the art laboratory will afford our people the opportunity to be trailblazers in the area of international forensic science.”

The new lab will include approximately 9,550 square metres of internal floor space with state of the art facilities including air-exchange control to enable appropriate air-flow control in DNA sensitive areas such as the DNA database.

The new facility will also include an additional building (approx. 485 square metres) to provide storage space for the broad range of exhibits and items that are routinely submitted to FSI for examination.