Kildare Village fake money fraudster apprehended

Gardai have issued a warning to Kildare businesses to be on the lookout after fake money was used to purchase a number of items at the Kildare Village retail outlet last Friday, April 14.

A person was caught thanks to CCTV footage of the incident.

Kildare gardai have asked businesses to be vigilant when taking cash from customers. If a store has been tricked into taking fake money, management should contact gardai as the business could be in trouble with the law themselves if they keep it in circulation.