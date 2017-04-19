Kildare Village fake money fraudster apprehended
Warning to business owners
Kildare Village. File photo
Gardai have issued a warning to Kildare businesses to be on the lookout after fake money was used to purchase a number of items at the Kildare Village retail outlet last Friday, April 14.
A person was caught thanks to CCTV footage of the incident.
Kildare gardai have asked businesses to be vigilant when taking cash from customers. If a store has been tricked into taking fake money, management should contact gardai as the business could be in trouble with the law themselves if they keep it in circulation.
