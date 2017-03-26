Retired Kildare teacher's 'Little Book of Nothing' addressed to former students

Gerry Herbert, a member of Kildare town’s writers group Wordsmith, will launch his first book in Kildare library on Wednesday, March 29, at 7pm.

Gerry, who is a retired teacher, said it took him two and a half years to write his book, which is called A Little Bit of Nothing to Help You Unthink.

“I’m glad it is finished and a little apprensive about it too,” said Gerry, who lives in Carbury and taught at Maynooth Post Primary School before his retirement.

“It is about my own efforts to become more human at a time when we have struggles in this world.”

A work of fiction, it is inspired by the late Nelson Mandela, Jesus of Nazaraus, William Shakespeare and Buddha.

“These were people who advanced things, paved the way for a more civilised world and lead us into the light and whom we are still trying to catch up with,” he added.

“The book is dedicated to all those pupils I taught, who are now out in a world that is kicking them around.

“I do address the bulk of the book to the students that I taught because you need to learn a few things about how your intrinsic self survives in this world, not your egoic self.”

The launch will take place at 7pm and there will be cake and music by Mary Mills to launch the book onto the shelves. “I am a member of the Kildare town Wordsmiths writers group and I go there every week,” said Gerry. “I hope the launch is a nice evening for everybody and there will be cake and a little music and all are welcome.”

The Wordsmith writers group meet every week in the library and new members are always welcome.