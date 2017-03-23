Reduced numbers on trollies at Naas Hospital today

There are fewer people waiting on beds at Naas Hospital today than there were yesterday.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Some 11 people were waiting on trolleys at the Kildare facility today, with a further four waiting on wards for beds.

Yesterday, there were 23 people waiting on beds.

Some 23 patients are waiting at Tallaght Hospital this lunchtime, with eight on trolleys at Portlaoise.