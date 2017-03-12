Former Allenwood sacristan Nora Carroll laid to rest

The death has occured of Nora Carroll, a retired and long serving sacristan at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood.

Ms Carroll passed away on Friday, March 3, peacefully at Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare.

She is survived by her daughters Ceppi and Pat, sons Andy and Ted, sons-in-law John and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

An Allenwood native, she was appointed to the position in the early 1970s by Fr. O’Byrne and retired in 2011 after 40 years service.

Her funeral took place last Monday to the Church where she served as sacristan for so long.