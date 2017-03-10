Rathangan students shocked at low take-up of organ donor cards

Rathangan Transition Year students were shocked when they surveyed the local town and discovered that very few people own a donor card.

The students are currently participating in the Young Social Innovators project and carrying out a study on organ donation.

Whilst taking the survey, most people said they would be a donor but just never thought about it.

Student Ella Mangan said: "We could clearly see that organ donation was not something that was talked about in Rathangan. We knew we could raise awareness as everyone showed interest and was more than happy to let us advertise and hand out cards".

The TY group aims to get people talking about their project and make organ donation an important topic. They hope to make Rathangan a ‘donor town’, where most people carry a card.

In the weeks, the TY class are preparing for a Speak Out in Athlone where they will be presenting their project to other schools and judges.

They have a Facebook page, Open Your Eyes To Organ Donation, which has received over 400 likes. They also have a Twitter page, Think Talk Text, where members of the public can be kept up to date on what they plan to do next with their project.

Student Niamh Hanafey promoting organ donation to Alan Darcy of Alice's Dry Cleaning in Rathangan