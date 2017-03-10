Information wanted on car involved in Newbridge incident

Newbridge gardai have issued an appeal for information on a distinctive car which was involved in an incident in the town in January.

The car caused significant damage to another vehicle on Eyre Street on Saturday, January 21, between 12.55pm and 1.25pm.

It is described as a burnt orange coloured Skoda, which would have sustained some damage itself in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212.